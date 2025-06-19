Menu
Connor Gillispie News: Pushed off 40-man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

The Marlins designated Gillispie for assignment Thursday.

Gillispie lost his place in Miami's rotation in late April after posting an 8.65 ERA through six starts, and he'll now also lose his spot on the 40-man roster with Robinson Pina joining the Marlins' bullpen Thursday. The 27-year-old has turned in a 4.28 ERA in 33.2 innings since moving to the minor leagues, though his MLB resume may prevent other teams from taking a chance on him.

