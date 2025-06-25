Connor Joe Injury: On IL with illness

The Reds placed Joe on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to hand, foot and mouth disease.

The right-handed-hitting Joe had played fairly consistently against left-handed pitching since getting called up from Triple-A Louisville on May 10, so his bout with the illness helps explain why he was left out of the lineup against southpaw Carlos Rodon during Tuesday's 5-4 win. Joe's IL placement is retroactive to Sunday, but it's not clear if he'll be fully recovered from the ailment when he's first eligible to return July 2.