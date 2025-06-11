Connor Joe News: Getting start against lefty

Joe will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Joe has settled into a short-side platoon role for the Reds since joining the team May 10 and will enter the lineup for the series finale while the Guardians send southpaw Logan Allen to the bump. Over his first 16 games with Cincinnati, Joe is slashing .278/.308/.361 with no home runs, one stolen base, three RBI and one run.