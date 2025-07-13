Connor Norby Injury: Shelved with wrist inflammation

The Marlins placed Norby on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to left wrist inflammation.

Norby was held out for Saturday's 6-0 win over Baltimore due to the injury and now won't be eligible for activation until July 22 after landing on the shelf. In a corresponding move, the Marlins recalled infielder Grant Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville, and he could be poised to see the bulk of the starts at third base while Norby is out. The Marlins could also use the right-handed-hitting Javier Sanoja in the short side of a platoon at the position with the lefty-hitting Pauley.