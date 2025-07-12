Connor Norby Injury: Sitting with sore hand

Norby isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore due to left hand soreness, Nate Karzmer of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Norby has collected a base hit in each of his last five games, but he'll take a day off Saturday to recover from a hand injury that popped up during his final plate appearance Friday. Javier Sanoja will get the nod to start at third base instead while batting ninth.