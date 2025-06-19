Menu
Connor Norby headshot

Connor Norby News: Ends homer drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Norby went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

The third baseman hadn't left the yard since May 24th, stretch of 19 games in which he'd slashed just .174/.230/.217. Norby has a somewhat disappointing four homers, six steals, 20 RBI and 25 runs in 51 contests on the season with a .673 OPS, but his 27.6 percent strikeout rate is a step up from last year's 33.0 percent mark.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
