Connor Norby News: Ends homer drought

Norby went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

The third baseman hadn't left the yard since May 24th, stretch of 19 games in which he'd slashed just .174/.230/.217. Norby has a somewhat disappointing four homers, six steals, 20 RBI and 25 runs in 51 contests on the season with a .673 OPS, but his 27.6 percent strikeout rate is a step up from last year's 33.0 percent mark.