Norby went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Reds.

Norby tagged Emilio Pagan for a solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning, marking the third baseman's second round tripper in four games. He's 6-for-28 (.214) with four runs scored and three RBI in July. On the year, Norby is slashing .240/.289/.366 with 26 RBI and 33 runs scored.