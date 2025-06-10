Menu
Connor Prielipp headshot

Connor Prielipp Injury: On IL with blister

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Prielipp was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Wichita due to a blister on his pitching hand, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Prielipp had just returned from the development list (which was likely used to reduce his workload this season) and threw 8.2 scoreless innings over his last two starts with a 9:1 K:BB. He has a 3.13 ERA with a 40:6 K:BB in 31.2 innings at Double-A.

Connor Prielipp
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
