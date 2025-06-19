Connor Seabold News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Rays recalled Seabold from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Since being optioned to the minors in late May, Seabold has given up six runs while striking out eight batters and walking nine across nine innings. Despite his recent struggles, he'll return to Tampa to provide the Rays with a fresh bullpen arm, replacing Cole Sulser.
