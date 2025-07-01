Connor Thomas Injury: Tommy John surgery possible

Thomas will undergo surgery to have a loose body removed from his left elbow in mid-July, and it's also possible that he requires Tommy John surgery, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was already ruled out for the rest of 2025 due to the elbow procedure, but the possibility of Tommy John surgery also puts his availability for 2026 in jeopardy. After being selected by the Brewers during the Rule 5 Draft in December, Thomas made just two appearances this season before landing on the injured list.