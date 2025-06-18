Connor Wong News: Filling in for resting Narvaez

Wong will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Though he'll get the start behind the dish in the series finale, Wong doesn't appear to be making a serious push to supplant Carlos Narvaez as the Red Sox's No. 1 catcher. Narvaez has produced a .917 OPS since the beginning of May, while Wong is slashing just .179/.289/.179 over that same stretch of action.