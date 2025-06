Wong went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Angels.

Wong's fourth-inning sacrifice fly plated Boston's fourth run and produced the catcher's first RBI of the season in his 29th game. Monday's start was the second in three games for Wong, who's lost the starting job to Carlos Narvaez and is batting .157 (11-for-70) with a .416 OPS.