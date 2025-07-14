Menu
Conor Essenburg headshot

Conor Essenburg News: Drafted by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Atlanta has selected Essenburg with the 157th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A prep outfielder from Illinois, Essenburg had a strong commitment to Kentucky, but he'll likely turn pro now. Essenburg was a two-way player in high school and was a good prospect as a lefty pitcher, but he was announced as an outfielder and has plus arm that could fit in right field. He has shown an ability to turn around velocity and could develop 20-homer power.

