Cooper Criswell News: Expected to be 27th man Wednesday

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Criswell will likely be recalled from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game versus the Reds following the completion of a suspended game, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Brayan Bello had been scheduled to start the the regularly scheduled contest, but he will be handed the ball in the earlier suspended game instead. That leaves Criswell -- who will added as the 27th man -- to start the nightcap, although it's possible an opener is used ahead of him. Criswell would be pitching on three days' rest after going five innings and throwing 87 pitches Saturday for Worcester, so he'd likely have a truncated workload against Cincinnati.