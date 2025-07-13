Menu
Corbin Martin News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 7:08am

The Orioles designated Martin for assignment Sunday.

After being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on July 2, Martin tossed 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen later that day in a game against the Rangers but went unused since then. The Orioles opted to swap Martin out of their bullpen for another left-handed arm in Grant Wolfram, who was recalled from Norfolk. Since Martin has previously been outrighted to the minors, he'll have the ability to elect free agency in the likely event that he clears waivers.

