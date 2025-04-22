Corey Seager Injury: Battling hamstring injury

Seager was removed from Tuesday's game against the Athletics due to right hamstring tightness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning Newsreports.

Texas was up 8-2 when Seager left the game, so it's possible the team's decision to pull him was simply precautionary, but the Rangers should provide some clarity sometime in the near future. If the 30-year-old ends up needing to miss time, Josh Smith would likely pick up some reps at shortstop.