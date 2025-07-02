Corey Seager News: Continues power surge Wednesday

Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-0 victory over the Orioles.

That's now four homers in Seager's last six games, and he's up to 11 big flies in 55 games this year. The star shortstop was stuck in a dismal 2-for-32 skid at the plate between June 1 and June 13, but he's rediscovered his form following that dry spell. Over his last 76 plate appearances, Seager is slashing .279/.408/.590 with five long balls, four doubles and 11 RBI.