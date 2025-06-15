Corey Seager News: Delivers run in win

Seager went 1-for-4 with two walks, a double and an RBI in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Seager got the Rangers on the board with a run-producing double in the fifth inning. It was the second consecutive game with an RBI for Seager, who hasn't been productive since a return from the injured list in late May. He's gone 5-for-48 (.104) with a double, two RBI and three runs sored over 14 games played since coming off the IL. On a positive note, Saturday's bases on balls extended a walk streak to nine games (13 walks, .381 OBP).