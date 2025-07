Seager went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 4-1 loss to San Diego.

Seager doubled home a run in the first inning to give Texas an early lead. He's hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games and reached base safely in all 11, going 12-for-41 (.293) with four home runs, three doubles, nine RBI and 11 runs scored during that stretch.