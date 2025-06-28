Menu
Corey Seager News: Homers again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Seager went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Seager gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the third inning with a 420-foot homer, marking his first time going deep in consecutive games this season. The shortstop appears to be heating up, hitting safely in six of his past seven contests with three homers, six RBI and six runs scored. While he's slashing a modest .243/.342/.418 with nine long balls, 20 RBI, 25 runs scored and one stolen base across 198 plate appearances, the 31-year-old's track record and .286 xBA point to better days ahead.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
