Corey Seager News: On-base streak reaches 15 games
Seager went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 11-4 win over the Angels.
Seager posted multiple hits for a fourth straight game and extended his on-base streak to 15 contests. The shortstop has been on a heater, slashing .364/.500/.764 with six home runs, four doubles, 13 walks, 14 RBI and 17 runs during the streak. His revival coincides with a team-wide offensive renaissance. The Rangers are second in MLB with 63 runs scored during the month of July (nine games).
