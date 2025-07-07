Corey Seager News: Swats 12th long ball

Seager went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in a loss to the Angels on Monday.

Seager gave the Rangers an early lead with a two-run blast to center field in the first inning, and he reached twice more in the contest. The veteran shortstop has reached base in 12 consecutive contests and is batting .311 (14-for-45) with five homers, three doubles, 11 RBI, 13 runs and a stolen base over that span. Seager is at 12 homers on the campaign, so he'll need to pick up the pace in order to reach 30 long balls for a fourth straight season.