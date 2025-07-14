Coy James News: Taken in fifth round

The Nationals have selected James with the 142nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

One of the better pure hitters from the high school ranks, James has a quick, compact stroke and a long track record of performing against quality pitching. He is hit-over-power, but could grow into 20-homer power as he matures. He has slowed down to the point where he won't be much of a threat on the bases and may not have the range to stick at shortstop. James is thought to have as strong commitment to Ole Miss, so he could need an aggressive signing bonus to turn pro.