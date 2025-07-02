Craig Yoho News: Joins big club as 27th man

The Brewers recalled Yoho from Triple-A Nashville ahead of the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets and designated him as their 27th man.

Yoho will be up for his second cup of coffee with Milwaukee after he previously received his first big-league call-up in late April and allowed six earned runs in 5.2 innings over five relief appearances before being optioned to Nashville. Since reporting back to Triple-A on May 3, Yoho has looked sharp in a middle-innings role, turning in a 2.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB over 17 frames. He'll provide Milwaukee with a fresh bullpen arm for the second game of the twin bill but isn't likely to be put to work in a high-leverage spot.