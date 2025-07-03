Craig Yoho News: Sent back to Nashville

The Brewers optioned Yoho to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Yoho will return to Nashville after he was called up Wednesday to serve as the Brewers' 27th man for their doubleheader with the Mets. The right-handed reliever was used in the Brewers' 7-3 loss in the second game of the day, working 1.1 innings while striking out one and allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk.