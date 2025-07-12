Menu
Cristian Javier Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Javier (elbow) began a rehab assignment Saturday in the Florida Complex League, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Javier's return to a competitive setting wasn't great, as he gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit and three walks over 1.1 innings, but it still marks a big step forward. The 28-year-old righty is in the final stages of his recovery from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in June 2024, but he will still need to make several more starts in the Astros' farm system before activation becomes an option.

Cristian Javier
Houston Astros
