Cristian Javier Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Javier (elbow) began a rehab assignment Saturday in the Florida Complex League, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Javier's return to a competitive setting wasn't great, as he gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit and three walks over 1.1 innings, but it still marks a big step forward. The 28-year-old righty is in the final stages of his recovery from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in June 2024, but he will still need to make several more starts in the Astros' farm system before activation becomes an option.
