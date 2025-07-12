Cristian Javier Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment

Javier (elbow) struck out two and allowed three runs (two earned) on one hit and three walks over 1.1 innings in a rehab start Friday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Making his first start at any level since undergoing Tommy John surgery June 6, 2024, Javier unsurprisingly looked rusty.He needed 35 pitches just to record four outs, but assuming he's not dealing with anything more than normal soreness in his surgically repaired elbow coming out of the rehab start, Javier should be able to build on that workload in his next outing. The 28-year-old righty is expected to need most of the 30-day rehab window to get ramped up before potentially making his return from the 60-day injured list in early or mid-August.