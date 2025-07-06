Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Cristian Javier headshot

Cristian Javier Injury: Stockpiling live sessions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Javier (elbow) threw two simulated innings Tuesday during his most recent live batting practice session, MLB.com reports.

Javier followed up the two-inning live BP by throwing a bullpen session Friday. The right-hander will presumably face hitters again at some point within the next few days, and if all goes well, the Astros could clear Javier to head out on a rehab assignment at some point shortly after the All-Star break. Javier is working his way back from June 2024 Tommy John surgery and is likely to require close to a full 30-day rehab window in the minors before the Astros bring him back from the 60-day injured list.

Cristian Javier
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now