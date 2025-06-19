Cristopher Sanchez News: Brilliant in sixth win

Sanchez (6-2) registered the win Thursday against the Marlins, giving up one run on five hits and no walks in eight innings. He struck out four.

Sanchez spun a season-high eight frames, and he's now fired at least seven innings in three consecutive starts. The 28-year-old left-hander kept Miami's bats guessing throughout the outing, inducing a whopping 15 groundouts en route to submitting his eighth appearance of the year of at least six innings while surrendering two runs or fewer. Sanchez will take an impressive 2.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 92:28 K:BB over 87.2 innings into a tough road matchup slated for next week against the Astros, who have crushed left-handed pitching with a .936 OPS versus southpaws since the start of May.