Cristopher Sanchez News: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Sanchez did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Astros, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts over six innings.

Sanchez allowed a run in the second inning but was otherwise dominant, throwing 69 of 99 pitches for strikes and generating 17 whiffs. The southpaw capped off an exceptional June with his fifth straight quality start, and he hasn't issued a walk in any of his past three outings. He'll carry a 2.79 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 103:28 K:BB across 93.2 innings into a home matchup with the Padres next week.