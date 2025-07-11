Menu
Curtis Mead News: Back in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

The Rays recalled Mead from Triple-A Durham on Friday.

The 24-year-old was optioned to Durham in early July but will rejoin Tampa Bay for the final three games of the first half with Brandon Lowe (oblique) headed to the injured list. Mead has a .225/.320/.342 slash line with three homers and four steals in 128 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, and he's likely to operate as a reserve infielder while up with the Rays.

Curtis Mead
Tampa Bay Rays
