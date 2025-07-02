Curtis Mead News: Back on bench Wednesday

Mead is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Mead had made three starts at three different infield spots over each of the last three games, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday while Jonathan Aranda plays first base, Brandon Lowe covers second and Junior Caminero handles third. Those three players will be the primary starters at those positions against right-handed pitching, though Mead will likely replace one of three in the lineup when the Rays face lefties.