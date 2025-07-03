Curtis Mead News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Rays Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network SunMead to Triple-A Durham on Thursday.

With Ha-Seong Kim (shoulder) returning from the 60-day IL on Thursday, Mead will end up as the odd man out of a spot in the Rays' infield unit. The 24-year-old slashed .225/.320/.342 with eight RBI and 14 runs scored through 128 plate appearances during his time in the majors, and he'll now serve as organizational depth at Triple-A.