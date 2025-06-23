Dalton Rushing News: Reaches base four times Sunday

Rushing went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and three runs in a 13-7 win against Washington on Sunday.

Rushing reached in all four of his plate appearances to help set the table from the No. 9 spot in the lineup for leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani, who racked up five RBI. Rushing notched his third multi-hit game of the campaign, but it was his first such performance since he accomplished the feat in each of his first two MLB contests May 15 and 17. The 24-year-old has settled in as the Dodgers' backup catcher behind Will Smith and has posted a .689 OPS with one home run, nine RBI and eight runs through 51 plate appearances.