Dan Straily News: Announces retirement from baseball

Straily announced Saturday via his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional baseball.

Straily had been pitching in the Mexican League this season and has not seen any action at the major-league level since 2019. The 36-year-old pitched in part of eight big-league seasons for six different clubs, finishing with a 4.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 681:312 K:BB over 803.1 innings.