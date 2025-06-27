Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Dane Dunning headshot

Dane Dunning News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

The Rangers optioned Dunning to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Dunning's demotion makes room on the 26-man roster for Nathan Eovaldi (triceps), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Mariners on Friday. Dunning worked out of the Rangers' bullpen against the Orioles on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters across two innings.

Dane Dunning
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now