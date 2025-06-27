Dane Dunning News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Dunning to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Dunning's demotion makes room on the 26-man roster for Nathan Eovaldi (triceps), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Mariners on Friday. Dunning worked out of the Rangers' bullpen against the Orioles on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters across two innings.