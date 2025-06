Myers (elbow) is not expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Phillies, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Myers exited Monday's 5-2 loss after being drilled in the left elbow by a pitch. X-rays came back negative, and the Marlins are hopeful Myers can avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list, but he will need at least one day of rest.