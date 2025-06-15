Dane Myers News: Goes deep in win

Myers went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

Myers' solo blast in the second inning proved to be the deciding run in the 3-1 victory. He went 8-for-13 during the weekend sweep against Washington and has produced six multi-hit performances over his last nine games. The hot streak has boosted his season OPS from .793 to .858 with 11 extra-base hits through 44 games.