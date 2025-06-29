Dane Myers News: Picks up two steals

Myers went 0-for-3 with two walks, two stolen bases and one run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Myers ran wild on the Diamondbacks this weekend, logging five steals during the three-game series. His work at the plate has been mediocre lately -- he's 7-for-39 (.179) with five walks and two RBI over his last 12 contests. This is likely just a bit of regression, as he had been hitting over .300 since April 19 after batting just .263 in 44 games in 2024. The outfielder is at a .298/.355/.417 slash line with four home runs, 12 steals, 20 RBI, 20 runs scored and eight doubles across 56 contests this season.