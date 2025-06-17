Menu
Fantasy Baseball
Daniel Johnson headshot

Daniel Johnson News: Back in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 17, 2025 at 6:38pm

The Giants recalled Johnson from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Johnson was sent down to Sacramento earlier Tuesday to make room for new acquisition Rafael Devers, but he'll now make a U-turn back to San Francisco to replace Jerar Encarnacion (oblique). Johnson will likely continue to come off the bench most days while with the Giants.

Daniel Johnson
San Francisco Giants
