Daniel Palencia News: Bypassed in save opportunity

Palencia worked a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Pirates, with Ryan Pressly working the ninth to secure the save.

For the first time since April 13, Pressly managed to earn a save as Palencia picked up his sixth hold of the season. Palencia had taken on closing duties in Chicago due to Pressly's poor start to the season, though the latter has now rattled off 14 straight appearances without allowing an earned run and has seemingly regained manager Craig Counsell's trust. Palencia could still see some ninth inning work moving forward, though his fantasy stock has taken a hit with Pressly back on the map.