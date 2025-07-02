Daniel Palencia News: Collects save No. 10

Palencia picked up the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Cleveland, allowing one unearned run on no hits and one walk with no strikeouts in the ninth inning.

The save was the 10th of the campaign for Palencia, who has stepped up as Chicago's clear favorite for saves. The right-hander has converted each of his last 10 save opportunities, turning in an outstanding 1.17 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB over his last 15.1 innings. The Cubs could look to upgrade their bullpen ahead of the trade deadline later this month, but it appears the team's closing job is Palencia's to lose for the time being.