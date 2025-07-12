Daniel Palencia News: Puts out fire for save

Palencia retired the only two batters he faced with one strikeout to earn the save during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Up 5-0 going into the ninth inning, the Cubs turned to their closer after Brad Keller allowed two runs and another baserunner. Palencia shut the door from there, picking up a strikeout and getting a grounder to end the game. Since blowing a save opportunity May 19 in Miami, the 25-year-old has converted 11 straight save chances. With one game left before the All-Star break, the right-hander has a 1.62 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched.