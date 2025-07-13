Daniel Palencia News: Records another save Sunday

Palencia tossed a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to secure the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

Palencia was needed to put out a fire Saturday, retiring the final two batters of the game to record a save, but he had a more conventional appearance Sunday. The righty came on for the full ninth inning with the Cubs up three runs, and he retired New York in order on 14 pitches to pick up his 12th save of the season. Palencia has emerged as Chicago's clear top closer, and he's been lights-out in the role with a 1.57 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 39 strikeouts across 34.1 innings. Given how well the Cubs are playing, Palencia figures to see plenty of save chances moving forward, which boosts his fantasy profile.