Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Daniel Schneemann headshot

Daniel Schneemann News: Back at keystone

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 4, 2025 at 6:07am

Schneemann started at second base Thursday against the Cubs and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout.

The 28-year-old came off the bench to fill in at shortstop for Gabriel Arias (ankle) on Sunday, but Brayan Rocchio has stepped in as Cleveland's shortstop with Arias now on the injured list. Schneemann has seen most of his action at second base this season but also has multiple starts at shortstop, third base and in the outfield. He finished May with a .779 OPS but is batting just .188 (12-for-64) with four extra-base hits since the start of June.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now