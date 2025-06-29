Daniel Schneemann News: Idle versus lefty
Schneemann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
With southpaw Matthew Liberatore on the bump for the Cardinals, Schneemann will join fellow left-handed hitters Bo Naylor, Kyle Manzardo and Nolan Jones on the bench as the Guardians stock their lineup with eight right-handed batters or switch hitters. Angel Martinez will replace Schneemann as the Guardians' starting second baseman and will bat sixth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now