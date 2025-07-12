Daniel Schneemann News: Makes impact in doubleheader

Schneemann went 2-for-8 with a double, a solo home run, a stolen base and a second run scored across both games of Friday's doubleheader split with the White Sox.

The utility infielder started at second base in both contests, swatting his ninth homer of the season in the matinee before swiping his sixth bag in the nightcap. Schneemann's playing time could be in jeopardy after the All-Star break however, if Lane Thomas (foot) is ready to come off the IL and bump Angel Martinez back to the infield -- Martinez is red hot at the plate, while Schneemann hasn't had a multi-hit performance since June 25 and is slashing a meager .105/.190/.211 over his last 14 games.