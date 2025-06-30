Menu
Daniel Schneemann News: Steps in at shortstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Schneemann replaced Gabriel Arias (ankle) at shortstop in Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Cardinals. Schneemann went 0-for-2 with a walk.

Arias was removed from the game in the third inning with what looks like a significant ankle injury. Schneemann is the most logical replacement among the players on the active roster, but the Guardians could reach down to Triple-A Columbus for Brayan Rocchio.

Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians
