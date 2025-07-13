Menu
Danny Jansen News: Getting afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Matt Thaiss will step in behind the plate while Jansen rests after starting at catcher in the Rays' previous two contests. Unless he's used off the bench Sunday, Jansen will wrap up Tampa Bay's first-half slate with a .207 average, nine home runs, 27 RBI and 24 runs over 66 games.

Danny Jansen
Tampa Bay Rays
