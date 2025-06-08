Danny Jansen News: Idle for series finale

Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jansen and Matt Thaiss have now alternated turns behind the dish over the last eight games, with both backstops garnering four starts apiece. After going 2-for-23 with 10 strikeouts over a stretch of seven games, Jansen broke out in Saturday's 11-10 loss, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two additional runs.